Ida could impact Packers-Saints home opener in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WBAY) - Hard hit by Hurricane Ida, New Orleans may have to rely on a “Plan B” for the season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL says it is monitoring developments in New Orleans in the aftermath of one of the most powerful storms to hit the United States. The storm wreaked havoc on the city’s power grid.

The Saints are scheduled to host the Packers for the Sept. 12 season opener.

Due to the storm, the Saints traveled to Dallas to practice at AT&T Stadium.

As of now, the game is scheduled to be played in New Orleans. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton says the team is looking at a “Plan B” as it is unclear if the city will be ready to host a big NFL game. That “Plan B” is not Lambeau Field, Payton says.

Payton on Week 1: "We don't know relative on Week 1 in the Superdome. ... We'll have a Plan B. There's a lot of things from a priority standpoint that are more important to our city." — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 30, 2021

Payton: "I don't see that happening" on the Week 1 game being in Green Bay. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) August 30, 2021

