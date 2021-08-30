Advertisement

Ida could impact Packers-Saints home opener in New Orleans

A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by...
A man passes by a section of roof that was blown off of a building in the French Quarter by Hurricane Ida winds, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WBAY) - Hard hit by Hurricane Ida, New Orleans may have to rely on a “Plan B” for the season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL says it is monitoring developments in New Orleans in the aftermath of one of the most powerful storms to hit the United States. The storm wreaked havoc on the city’s power grid.

The Saints are scheduled to host the Packers for the Sept. 12 season opener.

Due to the storm, the Saints traveled to Dallas to practice at AT&T Stadium.

As of now, the game is scheduled to be played in New Orleans. Saints Head Coach Sean Payton says the team is looking at a “Plan B” as it is unclear if the city will be ready to host a big NFL game. That “Plan B” is not Lambeau Field, Payton says.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Police investigating altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Woman arrested for 2nd OWI offense after vehicle strikes building with child passenger
Rain generic
How much rain did you get? NWS issues 48 hour rainfall report
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Visitors to the Northeast Wisconsin (N.E.W.) Zoo will be seeing some of their favorite animals...
NEW Zoo’s Mayan Restaurant closed, Adventure Park only open on weekends

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, left, looks to pass during the second half of a...
Allen, Bills blank Packers in preseason finale
Green Bay Packers' Devin Funchess watches a drill during an NFL football minicamp Tuesday, June...
Packers place WR Devin Funchess on injured reserve
Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (84) celebrates his touchdown in the third quarter of an NCAA...
Ferguson continuing family tradition for No. 12 Wisconsin
Kevin King
8-24 Packers Practice Recap