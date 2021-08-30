Advertisement

Green Bay Packers and American Red Cross team up for blood drive

High demand for donations amid Hurricane Ida and COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
Blood donations needed in Wisconsin, nationwide
By Casey Torres
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross of Wisconsin had about 350 people sign up for the Green Bay Packers Give Back Community Blood Drive in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village. The goal is to reach 400 units of blood, however, the American Red Cross hopes to receive dozens of more donations to help people affected by Hurricane Ida and COVID-19 hospital patients.

“The blood at the American Red Cross goes all over the country. When our country shuts down because of hurricanes, or other weather or fire concerns--they depend on different parts of the nation to cover those shortages,” said Jessica Brabant, the Donor Recruitment Account Manager for the American Red Cross.

She said all blood types are needed, but there’s a high demand for type O.

Brabant is confident Wisconsinites will step up to help.

“People here in this area are just so generous. They are always there to back up the rest of our country,” said Brabant.

The blood drive’s first day was Monday, but will happen again Tuesday from 8am to 3pm. People are asked to make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org.

Walk-ins are welcomed, but space might be limited. Masks are required.

