Advertisement

Gold Cross Ambulance disaster team to help with hurricane relief

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Local emergency crews are headed south to help with Hurricane Ida relief.

Gold Cross Ambulance’s Disaster Response Team left Menasha Monday on its first hurricane relief mission.

Two team members and an ambulance are traveling to Jackson, Miss. They’ll check in with FEMA and be given assignments.

“The initial tasking that we’re asked to do is up to seven days, could be less, you never know,” says team member James Dean. “You never know how long you could be needed.”

Ida came in as a Category 4 Hurricane, one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States. The National Hurricane enter described the storm surge as “catastrophic.” Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm early Monday.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Police investigating altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Woman arrested for 2nd OWI offense after vehicle strikes building with child passenger
Rain generic
How much rain did you get? NWS issues 48 hour rainfall report
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Visitors to the Northeast Wisconsin (N.E.W.) Zoo will be seeing some of their favorite animals...
NEW Zoo’s Mayan Restaurant closed, Adventure Park only open on weekends

Latest News

First Alert Weather
PLEASANT AND DRY AFTERNOON COMING
First Alert Weather
FINALLY NOT STORMY AND STEAMY!
August 30 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable air arrives
August 30 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice start to the week