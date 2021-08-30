Gold Cross Ambulance disaster team to help with hurricane relief

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Local emergency crews are headed south to help with Hurricane Ida relief.

Gold Cross Ambulance’s Disaster Response Team left Menasha Monday on its first hurricane relief mission.

Two team members and an ambulance are traveling to Jackson, Miss. They’ll check in with FEMA and be given assignments.

“The initial tasking that we’re asked to do is up to seven days, could be less, you never know,” says team member James Dean. “You never know how long you could be needed.”

Ida came in as a Category 4 Hurricane, one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the United States. The National Hurricane enter described the storm surge as “catastrophic.” Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm early Monday.

