FINALLY NOT STORMY AND STEAMY!

Our weather pattern is changing... We have a west breeze blowing behind a departing cool front. This wind is drawing in some cooler, drier and more comfortable air. Compared to the very humid weather we’ve had recently, you’ll certainly feel the pleasant change lasting today and throughout most of the week. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon, with more 70s on the way later this week.

High pressure building into the region will keep storms away from us for a change. Our next chance of rain will hold off until Friday. With sunny to partly cloudy weather for the next few days, the weather looks ideal for those looking to catch up on mowing the grass.

The weather also looks great for many kids heading back to school... Skies will be mostly sunny on Wednesday. Early morning temperatures will be in the 50s, with afternoon highs in the lower-half of the 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: W/NW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Mild and quiet. LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Comfortable. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice! HIGH: 73 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Sunshine and some late clouds. HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of thundershowers. HIGH: 73 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers NORTH. HIGH: 73

