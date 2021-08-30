Crash closes busy intersection in Sheboygan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police say a busy intersection is closed due to a “serious motor vehicle crash.”
S. 8th St. is closed at Indiana Ave.
The Sheboygan Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team will be at the intersection until mid-morning.
