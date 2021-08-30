Advertisement

Brillion motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck

Street, road, generic
Street, road, generic(Gray Television)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist died Monday after she was hit by a pickup truck in Calumet County.

The victim was identified as a 42-year-old Brillion woman. Her name was not released.

At 7:36 a.m., the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash on County Highway PP at County Highway K.

The Sheriff’s Office says the initial investigation shows the motorcyclist was traveling north on County PP and was hit by a pickup truck traveling east on County K.

“Extensive life-saving efforts were performed by several responding units, but unfortunately, the driver of the motorcycle succumbed to her injuries at the scene,” reads a statement from Lt. Eric Voland.

The pickup truck driver was identified as an 18-year-old Sherwood man. He was not hurt. Voland says the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Police investigating altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Woman arrested for 2nd OWI offense after vehicle strikes building with child passenger
Rain generic
How much rain did you get? NWS issues 48 hour rainfall report
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Visitors to the Northeast Wisconsin (N.E.W.) Zoo will be seeing some of their favorite animals...
NEW Zoo’s Mayan Restaurant closed, Adventure Park only open on weekends

Latest News

Fred Prehn appears at a May 26, 2021, Natural Resources Board meeting
Emails: DNR board chairman consulted with GOP about staying
Jesse Schultz was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in August, 2021, for the shooting...
Accused shooter pleads guilty to lesser charge for killing man during Fond du Lac robbery
Crash
Man dies after ATV hits rock, trees in Marinette County
Sen. Ron Johnson (far right) attends briefing at Fort McCoy
Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees “dog whistle crap”