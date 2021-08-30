Brillion motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist died Monday after she was hit by a pickup truck in Calumet County.

The victim was identified as a 42-year-old Brillion woman. Her name was not released.

At 7:36 a.m., the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash on County Highway PP at County Highway K.

The Sheriff’s Office says the initial investigation shows the motorcyclist was traveling north on County PP and was hit by a pickup truck traveling east on County K.

“Extensive life-saving efforts were performed by several responding units, but unfortunately, the driver of the motorcycle succumbed to her injuries at the scene,” reads a statement from Lt. Eric Voland.

The pickup truck driver was identified as an 18-year-old Sherwood man. He was not hurt. Voland says the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

