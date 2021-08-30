Bonduel Elementary School add positive messages to its bathrooms

BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - The majority of public school kids are heading back to class this week. And, in Bonduel, elementary school students will have some new reading in the bathrooms.

Excitement is building at Bonduel Elementary School. Later this week, about 300 kids in 3K to fifth grade will be back to class as the new school year begins. And while colorful and educational messages will continue to be displayed on the walls in the halls, students will be treated to even more positivity when they go to the potty.

“We came up with a list of quotes that we wanted to have. We contacted DotCom Branding! in Shawano, and he designed some posters to put on our bathroom stalls,” says teacher Kylee Richter.

Every stall, in all three of the girl’s and boy’s bathrooms, have inspirational messages on the outside of the door. The positive potty project was created by the school’s Mindset Committee.

According to Richter, “We strive to put things in our building to increase the positive mindsets in our students.”

The school does a lot with “be kind,” so the committee built some of the sign’s sayings around that principle, like “Be the reason someone smiles today.” Other positive potty posters are meant to be encouraging to students, cheering them on.

“I think it’s just going to make it a more fun place to go, just to give them a little reminder that they’re loved and appreciated and that we really find that they’re special.” adds Richter.

Made possible by a local grant from an anonymous donor, the positive potties are just the latest project to be rolled out by the Mindset Committee, and one that is expected to have a long lasting impact on the students.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.