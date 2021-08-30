Advertisement

BACK 2 SCHOOL: Peer pressure and masking

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Different schools have different rules when it comes to wearing face coverings. In some districts, masking is optional. That could lead to some peer pressure situations for children.

Experts at the nonprofit Parents Together recommend preparing children with a response to peers who may pressure them to take off the mask.

For example: “This is how I feel most comfortable,” or, “It’s my business if I want to wear a mask.”

Prevea Health Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist Lisa Tutskey says children recognize the need to follow rules.

“Kids are able to understand that there are certain rules in certain places that they need to follow. They’re able to navigate home rules, school rules, out-of-school activity kind of rules. They’re able to negotiate all of that and navigate that so we as families can say, ‘this is a family rule -- this is an expectation that I have. when you go out in public, you need to be masked,’” says Tutskey.

