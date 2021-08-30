Advertisement

Afghan translator says family stuck in Kabul as more refugees arrive in Wisconsin

Eleven flights carrying Afghan refugees landed at Volk Field Saturday, but one interpreter in Dane County said his 13 relatives are still not on a plane.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Afghan evacuees continued to arrive in Wisconsin over the weekend, with 11 flights landing at Volk field Saturday. Refugees are then transported to Fort McCoy.

Officials at Fort McCoy said Sunday they could not tell NBC15 how many Afghans are currently on site. On Friday, military leaders said that number stood at 2,383.

However, some Afghans are still trying to flee from Kabul, including the family of one former interpreter for the U.S. Marines now living in Dane County. He asked us to conceal his identity to protect his family.

“I’m really concerned about them, they’re really in danger,” he said.

The former interpreter said 13 of his family members, including his mother and sisters, are stuck in Afghanistan.

“I just want to make sure that they’re safe and they’re alive, that’s all,” he said.

The interpreter, who has lived in the U.S. since 2014, said his whole family was able to get their special immigrant visas (SIVs), but they cannot get to the airport in Kabul.

“My mom and my other sisters, they were not able to go through the crowd,” he explained.

His brother was able to leave the country and travel to Qatar, but the interpreter said the rest of his family had their passports taken by the Taliban. They still have their electronic visas, but the interpreter said he is worried, as his family has received threats.

“They’ve been told ‘Oh, we’re going to go after you guys,’” he described.

The threat makes his family’s evacuation even more urgent, but after Thursday’s explosion, safety is also a concern at the airport. The interpreter said his family narrowly escaped being injured.

“They left 30 minutes before the explosion happened, so that’s what they told me about how scary it was,” he explained.

The interpreter said his family is sheltering at home for now. He said he has been able to talk to them but is limiting what he tells them because he is concerned his phone or their phones could be monitored by the Taliban.

With the U.S. deadline of August 31 just days away, the interpreter said he has been reaching out for weeks to senators, representatives and the U.S. State Department, but he said they have not been able to help.

“There’s a lot of people who are left behind,” he said of the families who remain in Afghanistan.

As that deadline gets closer, safety becomes more of a concern. The interpreter said he has not seen his family in person in seven years. Now, he is not sure he will see them alive again.

“They’re just counting their minutes to when they’re going to be dead,” he said.

The interpreter said he wants people to know there are more Afghans who need help and are still at risk if they are not evacuated.

“I worked for the U.S. Marines and my brother was a U.S. Army translator, we both worked for this government , but our families are still left behind. We want them to be safe, we want them to be here in the US,” he explained.

Refugees are still being evacuated from Afghanistan and brought to the United States. For those being housed at Fort McCoy, there are still ways to help.

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse is accepting donations in person – a list of the items needed can be found on their website. They have also set up Amazon and Target registries of the most urgently needed supplies. People who want to help can buy off those registries and have the items shipped directly to Fort McCoy.

