Advertisement

Accused shooter pleads guilty to lesser charge for killing man during Fond du Lac robbery

Jesse Schultz was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in August, 2021, for the shooting...
Jesse Schultz was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in August, 2021, for the shooting death of Logan Foster in Fond du Lac in September, 2017.(Fond du Lac County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Logan Foster was found shot to death in a parking lot in Fond du Lac in September, 2017, the victim of an armed robbery.

The man accused of shooting him has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree reckless homicide, avoiding a trial next month. Jesse Schultz, now 26, faces up to 60 years in prison.

Because of the plea deal, Schultz is convicted of a lesser charge than his accomplice, Devon Neuman, who was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in a trial last month and now faces up to life in prison. Schultz will be sentenced in November, 5 days after Neuman.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators learned Foster was carrying about $200 when he left the Press Box Tavern on Sept. 23, 2017. His wallet was missing when his body was discovered in a parking lot across the street.

Schultz and Neuman were also at the bar that night. A witness claimed Schultz admitted he tried to rob Foster outside the bar but Foster refused to give up money, so Schultz took Neuman’s gun and shot Foster, then took his money.

There was no indication that Schultz and Neuman knew Foster.

Schultz was arrested a month later on drug charges, in October, 2017. Neuman was arrested on a drug charges a month after that. They were each charged with first-degree intentional homicide in January, 2018.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Police investigating altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Woman arrested for 2nd OWI offense after vehicle strikes building with child passenger
Rain generic
How much rain did you get? NWS issues 48 hour rainfall report
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power
Visitors to the Northeast Wisconsin (N.E.W.) Zoo will be seeing some of their favorite animals...
NEW Zoo’s Mayan Restaurant closed, Adventure Park only open on weekends

Latest News

Crash
Man dies after ATV hits rock, trees in Marinette County
Sen. Ron Johnson (far right) attends briefing at Fort McCoy
Evers: GOP concerns over Afghan refugees “dog whistle crap”
Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Governor: $680K for election probe is “outrageous”
August 30 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortable air arrives