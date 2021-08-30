Accused shooter pleads guilty to lesser charge for killing man during Fond du Lac robbery

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Logan Foster was found shot to death in a parking lot in Fond du Lac in September, 2017, the victim of an armed robbery.

The man accused of shooting him has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree reckless homicide, avoiding a trial next month. Jesse Schultz, now 26, faces up to 60 years in prison.

Because of the plea deal, Schultz is convicted of a lesser charge than his accomplice, Devon Neuman, who was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide in a trial last month and now faces up to life in prison. Schultz will be sentenced in November, 5 days after Neuman.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators learned Foster was carrying about $200 when he left the Press Box Tavern on Sept. 23, 2017. His wallet was missing when his body was discovered in a parking lot across the street.

Schultz and Neuman were also at the bar that night. A witness claimed Schultz admitted he tried to rob Foster outside the bar but Foster refused to give up money, so Schultz took Neuman’s gun and shot Foster, then took his money.

There was no indication that Schultz and Neuman knew Foster.

Schultz was arrested a month later on drug charges, in October, 2017. Neuman was arrested on a drug charges a month after that. They were each charged with first-degree intentional homicide in January, 2018.

