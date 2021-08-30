Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Invasive plants near you

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News reported earlier this month on a highly invasive plant found in Oconto County, the European frogbit.

Resembling a lilypad, they can invade shallow and slow-moving waters, chocking the movement of large fish and diving ducks and reducing the light available for native plants the native animals would thrive on.

That’s not the only invasive plant Brad Spakowitz wants to talk about today, though. Brad found out how easy it is to find these invasive plants near you. They may be invasive and dangerous, but they aren’t always undesirable and unwanted.

