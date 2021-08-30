Advertisement

29-year-old Two Rivers woman leads police on short ‘low-speed’ pursuit Sunday

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A 29-year-old Two Rivers woman led police on a short ‘low-speed’ pursuit Sunday.

Two Rivers Police Sergeant Nicholas Spurney said the Two Rivers Police Department was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office to help find a vehicle ‘suspected of multiple traffic violations’ in Manitowoc Co9unty.

Sgt. Spurney said when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the 29-year-old driver led police on ‘a brief low-speed pursuit of approximately 1 mile.’

Eventually, police were able to stop the vehicle on 22nd Street at East River Street.

The driver was ‘detained, questioned and released.’

Sgt. Spurney said the woman will be receiving traffic citations from the Two Rivers Police Department

