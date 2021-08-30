29-year-old Two Rivers woman leads police on short ‘low-speed’ pursuit Sunday

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - A 29-year-old Two Rivers woman led police on a short ‘low-speed’ pursuit Sunday.

Two Rivers Police Sergeant Nicholas Spurney said the Two Rivers Police Department was asked by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office to help find a vehicle ‘suspected of multiple traffic violations’ in Manitowoc Co9unty.

Sgt. Spurney said when officers tried to stop the vehicle, the 29-year-old driver led police on ‘a brief low-speed pursuit of approximately 1 mile.’

Eventually, police were able to stop the vehicle on 22nd Street at East River Street.

The driver was ‘detained, questioned and released.’

Sgt. Spurney said the woman will be receiving traffic citations from the Two Rivers Police Department

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.