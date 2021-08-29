Advertisement

Woman arrested for 2nd OWI offense after vehicle strikes building with child passenger

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post arrested 31-year-old Alyssa Larschied for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and other substances with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

Wisconsin State Patrol assisted Green Bay Police Department after Larschied struck a building at 706 W. Walnut St. Saturday before midnight.

Larschied faces charges for driving a vehicle after revoked due to OWI, failure to equip functioning IID in the vehicle, possession of open intoxicants and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 2nd offense with a minor in the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Sheriff's Office
Unoccupied tractor falls on man, kills him
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination rates both rising
Visitors to the Northeast Wisconsin (N.E.W.) Zoo will be seeing some of their favorite animals...
NEW Zoo’s Mayan Restaurant closed, Adventure Park only open on weekends
Rain generic
How much rain did you get? NWS issues 48 hour rainfall report
State Supreme Court refuses to take up mask challenge

Latest News

Picnic for Old Glory Honor Flights
'Patriotic Picnic’ for Honor Flights: Old Glory missions resume next week
Operation Football Week 2- Saturday
Operation Football Week 2- Saturday
American Flag (Photo)
Department of Defense releases identity of all service members killed in attack
Things to know for Green Bay’s Artstreet, Mural & Busker Festival
Things to know for Green Bay’s Artstreet, Mural & Busker Festival