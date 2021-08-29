Woman arrested for 2nd OWI offense after vehicle strikes building with child passenger

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post arrested 31-year-old Alyssa Larschied for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and other substances with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle.

Wisconsin State Patrol assisted Green Bay Police Department after Larschied struck a building at 706 W. Walnut St. Saturday before midnight.

Larschied faces charges for driving a vehicle after revoked due to OWI, failure to equip functioning IID in the vehicle, possession of open intoxicants and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 2nd offense with a minor in the vehicle.

