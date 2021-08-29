Advertisement

WINDS RELAX TONIGHT, NICE START TO THE WORK WEEK

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Keith Gibson
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a very wet stretch of days we are finally going to be able to dry out heading into the work week. About time, right?

Look for a fair amount of sun through Thursday along with seasonable highs mainly in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 40s. While a stray shower or two is possible Tuesday, most spots will remain dry.

Our next best chance of rain and perhaps some thunder will return just in time for the start of the long Labor Day weekend. At this point it doesn’t look like the holiday weekend will be a washout, but some rain is possible at times starting Friday. We’ll fine tune things as the week goes on.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: WNW 7-11 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: NE 10 KTS WAVES: 1′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. LOW: From the low 50s north to the low 60s along Lake Michigan

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Comfortable. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or sprinkle? HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunder possible. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunder possible. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunder possible. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Sheriff's Office
Tractor falls on man, kills him
Woman arrested for 2nd OWI offense after vehicle strikes building with child passenger
Rain generic
How much rain did you get? NWS issues 48 hour rainfall report
Visitors to the Northeast Wisconsin (N.E.W.) Zoo will be seeing some of their favorite animals...
NEW Zoo’s Mayan Restaurant closed, Adventure Park only open on weekends
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination rates both rising

Latest News

First Alert Weather
ISOLATED STORM CHANCE EARLY TODAY, THEN A CHANGE FOR THE BETTER
An isolated shower or storm could pop up today but then we will dry out for the work week!
First Alert Forecast: Isolated storm chance today then nice weather to start the week!
Rain and storms continue Saturday night
Storms Saturday night, drier by Sunday afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Downpours, hail, strong winds possible tonight
First Alert Forecast: Downpours, hail, strong winds possible tonight