WINDS RELAX TONIGHT, NICE START TO THE WORK WEEK

After a very wet stretch of days we are finally going to be able to dry out heading into the work week. About time, right?

Look for a fair amount of sun through Thursday along with seasonable highs mainly in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 40s. While a stray shower or two is possible Tuesday, most spots will remain dry.

Our next best chance of rain and perhaps some thunder will return just in time for the start of the long Labor Day weekend. At this point it doesn’t look like the holiday weekend will be a washout, but some rain is possible at times starting Friday. We’ll fine tune things as the week goes on.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

MONDAY: WNW 7-11 KTS WAVES: 0-1′

TUESDAY: NE 10 KTS WAVES: 1′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. LOW: From the low 50s north to the low 60s along Lake Michigan

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Comfortable. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or sprinkle? HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunder possible. HIGH: 75 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunder possible. HIGH: 75 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunder possible. HIGH: 74

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.