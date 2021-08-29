Advertisement

We All Rise, Black Lives United team up for Back to School barbecue

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As kids head back to school, community members are working together to make sure students are prepared.

We All Rise African American Resource Center teamed up with Black Lives United in Green Bay for their fifth annual Back to School barbecue at Perkins Park.

The group gave out a variety of school supplies, backpacks and cooked meals, saying it’s important to make sure all kids go back to school with confidence so they succeed.

“Hopefully, we’re removing a barrier in terms of asking others to share or whatever else. We’ve had that happen as individuals growing up, so just having your own stuff, having your own backpack with your own supplies and feeling ready and making sure people are excited and the barriers are removed, and they are able to focus on excelling in school,” said Stephanie Ortiz, the co-founder of Black Lives United, Green Bay.

Event organizers say the event continues to grow, and they may have handed out more supplies than ever this year.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Sheriff's Office
Tractor falls on man, kills him
Woman arrested for 2nd OWI offense after vehicle strikes building with child passenger
Rain generic
How much rain did you get? NWS issues 48 hour rainfall report
Visitors to the Northeast Wisconsin (N.E.W.) Zoo will be seeing some of their favorite animals...
NEW Zoo’s Mayan Restaurant closed, Adventure Park only open on weekends
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination rates both rising

Latest News

The 12th annual suicide prevention ride takes off from Shoots Bar in Suamico.
Twelfth annual motorcycle Suicide Prevention Ride raises awareness in Northeast Wisconsin
Twelfth annual motorcycle Suicide Prevention Ride raises awareness in Northeast Wisconsin
Twelfth annual motorcycle Suicide Prevention Ride raises awareness in Northeast Wisconsin
Hands Across De Pere fundraiser helps kids and families in De Pere
Hands Across De Pere fundraiser helps kids and families in De Pere
Picnic for Old Glory Honor Flights
‘Patriotic Picnic’ for Honor Flights: Old Glory missions resume next week