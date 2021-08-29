We All Rise, Black Lives United team up for Back to School barbecue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As kids head back to school, community members are working together to make sure students are prepared.

We All Rise African American Resource Center teamed up with Black Lives United in Green Bay for their fifth annual Back to School barbecue at Perkins Park.

The group gave out a variety of school supplies, backpacks and cooked meals, saying it’s important to make sure all kids go back to school with confidence so they succeed.

“Hopefully, we’re removing a barrier in terms of asking others to share or whatever else. We’ve had that happen as individuals growing up, so just having your own stuff, having your own backpack with your own supplies and feeling ready and making sure people are excited and the barriers are removed, and they are able to focus on excelling in school,” said Stephanie Ortiz, the co-founder of Black Lives United, Green Bay.

Event organizers say the event continues to grow, and they may have handed out more supplies than ever this year.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.