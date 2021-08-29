Upfront: Johnson, Baldwin discuss situation in Afghanistan, refugees at Fort McCoy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WISN/WBAY) - After suicide bomb attacks killed at least 13 United States service members on Thursday in Kabul, as well as dozens of Afghanistan citizens, the terror continues in the country as the U.S. approaches an August 31 deadline of having all American troops out of the country.

ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack, which came as the United States was working to evacuate thousands of Americans and afghan allies from the Taliban controlled country.

RELATED: Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan

RELATED: Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan

Some Afghan refugees have arrived at Fort McCoy - located in Wisconsin’s Monroe County - and U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) led a tour and delegation of republican state lawmakers for a tour and briefing there last week.

Sunday morning on Upfront, which airs on WBAY-TV, Johnson said he is not confident the United States will be able to get Americans and Afghan allies out safely.

RELATED: Sen. Testin: Only a small number of refugees will likely remain in Wisconsin

RELATED: Gallagher, Grothman among lawmakers at Fort McCoy tour

“Well, first of all, you would have planned on things and when I was at Fort McCoy, President Biden famously said they planned on every contingency. So, I asked the commanding general, you know, ‘When was the first time you heard you were going to be charged with this mission of bringing in Afghanistan refugees?’ and he said literally 10 days ago. That’s not a whole lot of pre-planning,” said Johnson. “W should have rounded up any U.S. citizen who wanted to get out of there and we should have done that months ago. Not days before the plan to withdraw.”

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) says she is encouraged by the role Wisconsin can have in helping refugees.

“Here in Wisconsin, we have special responsibilities since it is at Fort McCoy,” said Baldwin. “Wisconsin has played host to refugees before. We have the third largest Hmong population in the country. Not a similar situation, but the Hmong who aided the U.S. during the Vietnam War and then became refugees after that conflict came to an end. They add so much to our communities.”

RELATED: Taliban guard airport as most NATO troops leave Afghanistan

RELATED: How to help Afghanistan refugees in Wisconsin

The U.S. has carried out a defensive air strike in Kabul targeting the suspected suicide bombers.

American officials said a drone strike blew up a vehicle carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate on Sunday before they could attack the ongoing military evacuation at the airport. An Afghan official said three children were killed in the strike.

RELATED: White House: US has capacity to evacuate American remaining in Afghanistan

RELATED: Biden: Another attack likely, pledges more strikes on ISIS-K

RELATED: Explainer: How dangerous is Afghanistan’s Islamic State?

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.