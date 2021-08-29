Police investigating altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating what they say is an altercation between two people at a Kwik Trip on the city’s west side.

According to Green Bay Police, officers were called to the store located at the intersection of Shawano Avenue and Taylor Street around 12:07 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the altercation was between two people who knew each other, and although a gun may have been shown, police are still looking at surveillance video to confirm that claim.

Police add no firearm or bullets were recovered at the scene, and no one was reported injured.

While police say the suspect got away, they add there is no threat to the public.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Police say a group of people was taken into custody to be interviewed about the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

