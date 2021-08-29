'Patriotic Picnic’ for Honor Flights: Old Glory missions resume next week

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Patriotic Picnic at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton raised money for Old Glory Honor Flights on Saturday evening, just days before the group resumes its missions for the first time since being grounded for the pandemic.

The non-profit has been around for 11 years and leaders look forward to resuming the mission of honoring veterans.

“It really hurt us to not be able to get these veterans their tours of honor, so we’re very excited to be back in the air and this is mission 54 for us, it’s not our first time doing this, but after a year and a half layoff, it almost feels like it is,” said Drew MacDonald, Board Member, Old Glory Honor Flight.

On Tuesday, 100 veterans will fly to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.

“About 96 of them, or 94 of them are Vietnam vets and the rest of them are Korean War vets,” said MacDonald.

The summer event had a picnic style dinner, live bingo, a silent auction, games, 50/50 raffles, a documentary screening about a medal of honor recipient, Capt. Lance P. Sijan from Wisconsin, and ended with fireworks.

“We’re very proud of our accomplishments and we’re not done until the mission’s done and the mission’s not done,” said MacDonald.

One veteran who has been on two Old Glory Honor Flight missions said it was great to see a lot of the veterans who he went on the tours with.

“There’s a bunch of us that went back to Vietnam that showed up tonight to help support and a lot of the guys that went on other missions and stuff also are here to help support the Old Glory Honor Flight,” said Glen Zimmerman, U.S. Army veteran.

Veterans will fly out at about 7 a.m. and will be back around 8 p.m. on August 31.

“I just have an undying sense of gratitude and appreciation for what the veterans have done and any veteran, any person that has put on the uniform of the US Military, we owe a debt of gratitude to and that’s what our organization exists for,” said MacDonald.

Community members are invited to welcome veterans back home at Appleton International Airport around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.