Advertisement

'Patriotic Picnic’ for Honor Flights: Old Glory missions resume next week

Picnic for Old Glory Honor Flights
Picnic for Old Glory Honor Flights(WBAY)
By Megan Kernan
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Patriotic Picnic at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton raised money for Old Glory Honor Flights on Saturday evening, just days before the group resumes its missions for the first time since being grounded for the pandemic.

The non-profit has been around for 11 years and leaders look forward to resuming the mission of honoring veterans.

“It really hurt us to not be able to get these veterans their tours of honor, so we’re very excited to be back in the air and this is mission 54 for us, it’s not our first time doing this, but after a year and a half layoff, it almost feels like it is,” said Drew MacDonald, Board Member, Old Glory Honor Flight.

On Tuesday, 100 veterans will fly to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.

“About 96 of them, or 94 of them are Vietnam vets and the rest of them are Korean War vets,” said MacDonald.

The summer event had a picnic style dinner, live bingo, a silent auction, games, 50/50 raffles, a documentary screening about a medal of honor recipient, Capt. Lance P. Sijan from Wisconsin, and ended with fireworks.

“We’re very proud of our accomplishments and we’re not done until the mission’s done and the mission’s not done,” said MacDonald.

One veteran who has been on two Old Glory Honor Flight missions said it was great to see a lot of the veterans who he went on the tours with.

“There’s a bunch of us that went back to Vietnam that showed up tonight to help support and a lot of the guys that went on other missions and stuff also are here to help support the Old Glory Honor Flight,” said Glen Zimmerman, U.S. Army veteran.

Veterans will fly out at about 7 a.m. and will be back around 8 p.m. on August 31.

“I just have an undying sense of gratitude and appreciation for what the veterans have done and any veteran, any person that has put on the uniform of the US Military, we owe a debt of gratitude to and that’s what our organization exists for,” said MacDonald.

Community members are invited to welcome veterans back home at Appleton International Airport around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination rates both rising
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Unoccupied tractor falls on man, kills him
Backseat cow
“A WHOLE FREAKING COW”: Woman’s back seat bovine video goes viral
An arrest has been made.
Five arrested in Fond du Lac human trafficking operation

Latest News

Operation Football Week 2- Saturday
Operation Football Week 2- Saturday
American Flag (Photo)
Department of Defense releases identity of all service members killed in attack
Things to know for Green Bay’s Artstreet, Mural & Busker Festival
Things to know for Green Bay’s Artstreet, Mural & Busker Festival
The Pack the Park for Fair Maps car caravan and rally allows drivers and attendees to share...
Rally pushes for fair maps in Wisconsin’s political districts