Operation Football: Week 2 Saturday Edition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Week 2 of Operation Football carried over into Saturday after storms in the area delayed games.

Neenah 35, Menasha 21

Kimberly 45, Ashwaubenon 0

Appleton West 30, Appleton East 14

Freedom 44, Fox Valley Lutheran 0

Hortonville 32, West De Pere 29 (2OT)

Manawa 34, Green Bay West 0

Shawano Community 40, Marinette 14

Bay Port 28, Notre Dame 14

Denmark 31, New London 6

