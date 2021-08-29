Operation Football: Week 2 Saturday Edition
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Week 2 of Operation Football carried over into Saturday after storms in the area delayed games.
Neenah 35, Menasha 21
Kimberly 45, Ashwaubenon 0
Appleton West 30, Appleton East 14
Freedom 44, Fox Valley Lutheran 0
Hortonville 32, West De Pere 29 (2OT)
Manawa 34, Green Bay West 0
Shawano Community 40, Marinette 14
Bay Port 28, Notre Dame 14
Denmark 31, New London 6
