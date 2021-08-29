Advertisement

Consumer First Alert: BBB sees increasing number of scams regarding student loan consolidation

By Tammy Elliott
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - College students are always looking to save money, but a wave of scam reports should have anyone who is paying off student loans should be extra cautious.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Wisconsin has had an alarming number of reports about student loan consolidation scams.

“We are seeing a whole lot of scam tracker reports - in Wisconsin especially - about false promises to consolidate student loan debt. People are receiving text messages apparently for this,” says Susan Bach of the Wisconsin BBB. “Report those to scam tracker, we’re tracking them very vigilant, we want to make sure people (are) aware of that in the area because it is happening to Wisconsinites. Again, if you are interested, or need to consolidate your student loan debt, go to a legitimate government website, whish is studentaid.gov.”

Another heads up for consumers - be careful about how much you’re sharing online when posting back to school pictures.

Kids holding boards with details about their first day of school could attract more than just friends and family.

Grand Cute police posted a warning to parents to be careful about what they share - too much detailed information might open a door for a scam, or someone who might want to hurt your child.

Travis Waas, a Grand Chute Community Resource Officer, says a predator might say ‘I know you! Your favorite color is blue, and you like doughnuts, and your birthday is April 25. I know your mom!’

“It builds this false sense of security with this person that really should not be around your child,” adds Waas.

Police say that to be safe, don’t share your child’s last name, their grade, school, teacher’s name, or possible security questions in your pictures.

Stick to the basics, such as your child’s first name and the current year.

Some information can be related to passwords, so think before you post, and keep it basic.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brown County Sheriff's Office
Tractor falls on man, kills him
Woman arrested for 2nd OWI offense after vehicle strikes building with child passenger
Rain generic
How much rain did you get? NWS issues 48 hour rainfall report
Visitors to the Northeast Wisconsin (N.E.W.) Zoo will be seeing some of their favorite animals...
NEW Zoo’s Mayan Restaurant closed, Adventure Park only open on weekends
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination rates both rising

Latest News

Police investigate altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Police investigating altercation at Green Bay Kwik Trip
Consumer First Alert: College students targeted with latest loan scams
Consumer First Alert: College students targeted with latest loan scams
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Tractor falls on man, kills him
An isolated shower or storm could pop up today but then we will dry out for the work week!
First Alert Forecast: Isolated storm chance today then nice weather to start the week!