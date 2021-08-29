Advertisement

Blake, paralyzed in police shooting, hopeful he’ll walk soon

Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two...
Following the incident, Jacob Blake is in stable condition in an intensive care unit. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot by a white police officer in Wisconsin says he expects to be walking soon.

But Jacob Blake Jr. says the accomplishment is tempered by fears of it happening again.

Blake was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer in August 2020.

He tells CNN that he was able to take a few steps during his son’s birthday celebration this past week, which he compared to sliding his legs through a woodchipper.

He says he won’t feel he has survived until changes are made that result in less gun violence.

