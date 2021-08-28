VERY HOT & MUGGY TODAY... MORE STRONG STORMS THIS EVENING

On top of the rainfall we had Friday night that totaled anywhere from 1-4″ of rain, overnight many spots received an additional 1-4″ of rain from strong storms that moved through. These storms were noisy with lots of thunder and plenty of lightning as well, but weakened throughout the morning hours just leaving behind a few showers.

The big story today will be the heat. A warm front will completely lift through the area and will allow temperatures to soar into the upper 80s off of a southwest wind. The humidity will be very high today, and the combination of the heat and humidity will put heat index values in many spots in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. You’ll definitely want to make sure you’re staying hydrated throughout the day and taking breaks in the shade if you will be spending time outdoors.

Although most of the day is dry, another round of storms should push through this evening and tonight. Some of these storms could also be strong-to-severe. Tonight will be a first alert weather day as storms could bring the potential for localized flooding, damaging winds, and large hail.

As a cold front comes through during the day tomorrow, storms should eventually push south and east of the area. Skies will clear out, and the humidity will drop for Monday. For the next work week, look for highs in the middle and upper 70s with lows in the 50s.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Early showers, then partly cloudy skies. Hot and very muggy. More storms at night... some strong. HIGH: 87 LOW: 71

SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly early. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid! HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A light shower SOUTH? HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 75

