Unoccupied tractor falls on man, kills him

Man was attempting to load tractor onto trailer
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Brown County Sheriff's Office(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY (WBAY) - A man was killed while attempting to load a tractor onto a trailer Saturday morning, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The tractor missed the loading ramps, rolled over and pinned the man underneath. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office is waiting to notify the family before releasing any details.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

