STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS STILL POSSIBLE TONIGHT

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY CONTINUES THROUGH TONIGHT

Strong to severe storms will remain possible this evening and tonight across parts of northern Wisconsin and the UP, especially north and west of Green Bay. Odds of severe weather are lower to the south and east. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, and torrential rainfall are the primary severe concerns. An isolated tornado can’t be totally ruled out. Activity should gradually lose intensity by 1 or 2 a.m. Lows will range from the mid 60s to the low 70s.

A few more showers and storms are possible on Sunday out ahead of a cold front that will be pushing through. A few stronger storm cells could pop across our FAR eastern counties before the activity pushes off into Lake Michigan but it’s a wait and see type of situation. Highs will range from the upper 70s NW to the middle 80s SE. Winds from the WSW between 10-20 mph are going to develop, allowing drier air return by the end of the day. Some gusts may be over 25 mph at times. Waves of 2-5′ are possible on Green Bay and the near shore waters of Lake Michigan and a small craft advisory has been posted.

The start of the work week looks great with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies along with comfortable air. Highs will dip back into the 70s while overnight lows fall back into the 50s. Some 40s are possible in our colder spots. More rain and thunder could develop by the end of the work week and start of next weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SUNDAY: WSW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-5′

MONDAY: WNW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: First Alert Weather Day. Scattered strong storms possible. LOW: 72

SUNDAY: A chance of showers and storms. Turning breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. A late shower or storm? HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunder. HIGH: 76 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunder. HIGH: 75

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.