Oshkosh Jazz Fest prepares for Saturday launch

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Jazz musicians from across the country are descending upon Oshkosh.

They’re a part of the first ever Oshkosh Jazz Fest which is being held Saturday.

On the eve of the event, organizers held a special VIP party for sponsors, which included a meet and greet with some of the musicians.

“We have Janet Planet, we have Steve March-Torme, we have so many incredible jazz musicians that fueled my passion for it and I also just love Oshkosh. I think for my money it’s the best city in the whole world so I thought why not bring the two together and have a jazz fest,” said Erin Boehme, President of the Oshkosh Jazz Fest.

The event will take place on the 400 block of Main Street in the city’s downtown.

The line-up includes local acts, but also musicians from every corner of the country.

Musical Director Kurt Shipe said, “It’s kind of an interesting thing because people are afraid of the word of jazz sometimes where they want to back away and they don’t really know what to expect. What you can expect tomorrow is great music, easy listening, high energy and a great show, just a great show.”

While many festivals are struggling amid the COVID pandemic, organizers admit the timing of the launch, for the first event is a challenge.

Boehme added, “Obviously safety is always paramount, as the most important thing. We hope that with our outside festival that people can space out and be cautious that way, but we’re going to have a great time and hopefully the weather holds out.”

Since the event is funded through donations, there is no cost to attend.

Activities kick off around 1:15 Saturday afternoon, and the street will be closed to traffic.

