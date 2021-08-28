Next Oshkosh School Board meeting will be virtual

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The next Oshkosh School Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 30, at 6 P.M., and it won’t be held in person. A virtual meeting will be conducted over Zoom and carried on the Oshkosh Area School District’s YouTube channel.

The school board meeting scheduled last Wednesday night was abruptly called off after a group opposing face masks in the schools refused to abide by the school district’s COVID-19 policy and put on masks for the meeting, and arguments broke out. Superintendent Bryan Davis called for civility, saying, “I would just ask people again to be respectful with their discourse. We don’t have to agree, but we need to be respectful.”

The school board agenda says a total of 45 minutes will be allowed for a public forum on issues that are and aren’t on the agenda, with each speaker given up to 2 minutes to address the school board. People who wish to speak must follow a link to a virtual waiting room during the Zoom meeting. That link can be found on the school board’s agenda.

A week ago, the school district revised its COVID-19 policy and said masks will be required for students, staff and visitors in all schools and district buildings and on district transportation. The school district cited the rise in coronavirus cases, particularly among children under 18. The school district said there were 32 cases involving children in the school district in the first two weeks of August, and children ages 10 to 14 had the highest rate of infections per capita. The school board planned to revisit the mask policy at the start of October.

After Wednesday’s school board meeting was canceled, some parents told Action 2 News they planned to disrupt future meetings, too.

“We are going to be back, because this is about our kids. It’s not about them. It’s not about them or them, it’s about our kids,” Kristy Walsh said.

An Oshkosh parent who came to the meeting wearing a mask said he hoped the school board would hold its next meeting online. “That way they can control who can speak and who can’t at a time. I’m not saying it’s great to control things all the time, but this isn’t for them, it’s for our kids.”

