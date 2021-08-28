Advertisement

NEW Zoo’s Mayan Restaurant closed, Adventure Park only open on weekends

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Members of the NEW Zoo and Adventure Park have announced the Mayan Restaurant will be closed until further notice.

Officials say the closure, which is effective immediately, is due to staffing shortages.

According to the Zoo and Adventure Park website, openings include Zoo Concessionaire Supervisors, (part and full time), Zoo Concessionaire (seasonal), Adventure Park Guide (seasonal), Housekeeper/Groundskeeper (full time), and Zookeeper Assistant (part time).

However, Zoo and Park officials say there will be snacks and beverages for sale in the Paws and Claws Gift Shop.

In addition, the Adventure Park will only be open on weekends, and will also have limited tours.

Park officials are asking everyone interested in touring the park to reserve a tour in advance.

CLICK HERE to reserve a tour.

