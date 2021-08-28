Advertisement

How much rain did you get? NWS issues 48 hour rainfall report

Rain generic
Rain generic(WKYT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released how much rain has fallen in parts of the Action 2 News viewing area during the past two days.

Heavy rain fell over parts of central Wisconsin, causing some flooding. Thursday night rainfall totals amounted to 1-4″, while Friday into Saturday, some areas received an additional 1-4″.

More rain is expected Saturday night and into Sunday.

Here are the totals reported by the agency:

  • Whitelaw - 6.77″
  • Clintonville - 6.49″
  • Mishicot - 6.20″
  • Plover - 6.11″
  • Manitowoc - 5.89″
  • Reedsville - 4.90″
  • Rosholt - 4.44″
  • Stevens Point - 4.15″
  • Amherst - 4.10″
  • Grand Chute - 4.09:
  • Spencer - 3.95″
  • Ogdensburg - 3.88″
  • Waupaca - 3.79″
  • Brillion - 3.62″
  • Marshfield Airport - 3.62″
  • Mosinee - 3.51″
  • Wisconsin Rapids - 3.49″
  • Vesper - 3.49″
  • Shoto - 3.45″
  • Wausau - 3.37″
  • Black Creek - 3.33″
  • Evergreen - 3.28″
  • Stratford - 3.18″
  • Chilton - 3.07″
  • Kellner - 3.04″
  • Appleton 2.98″
  • Neenah - 2.92″
  • Two Rivers - 2.88″
  • New Rome - 2.83″
  • Shawano - 2.80″
  • Menasha - 2.76″

Saturday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day, with strong to severe storms expected Saturday evening.

Scattered strong thunderstorms, large hail, strong straight-line winds, and more heavy rainfall are expected. In addition, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, and flash flooding is possible in low-lying areas, or places with poor drainage.

Make sure to have a way to receive alerts throughout the evening, and to stay sky aware!

LATEST FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP: https://www.wbay.com/page/get-our-weather-apps/

SEND IN WEATHER PICTURES AND VIDEOS: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

