How much rain did you get? NWS issues 48 hour rainfall report
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released how much rain has fallen in parts of the Action 2 News viewing area during the past two days.
Heavy rain fell over parts of central Wisconsin, causing some flooding. Thursday night rainfall totals amounted to 1-4″, while Friday into Saturday, some areas received an additional 1-4″.
More rain is expected Saturday night and into Sunday.
Here are the totals reported by the agency:
- Whitelaw - 6.77″
- Clintonville - 6.49″
- Mishicot - 6.20″
- Plover - 6.11″
- Manitowoc - 5.89″
- Reedsville - 4.90″
- Rosholt - 4.44″
- Stevens Point - 4.15″
- Amherst - 4.10″
- Grand Chute - 4.09:
- Spencer - 3.95″
- Ogdensburg - 3.88″
- Waupaca - 3.79″
- Brillion - 3.62″
- Marshfield Airport - 3.62″
- Mosinee - 3.51″
- Wisconsin Rapids - 3.49″
- Vesper - 3.49″
- Shoto - 3.45″
- Wausau - 3.37″
- Black Creek - 3.33″
- Evergreen - 3.28″
- Stratford - 3.18″
- Chilton - 3.07″
- Kellner - 3.04″
- Appleton 2.98″
- Neenah - 2.92″
- Two Rivers - 2.88″
- New Rome - 2.83″
- Shawano - 2.80″
- Menasha - 2.76″
Saturday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day, with strong to severe storms expected Saturday evening.
Scattered strong thunderstorms, large hail, strong straight-line winds, and more heavy rainfall are expected. In addition, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, and flash flooding is possible in low-lying areas, or places with poor drainage.
Make sure to have a way to receive alerts throughout the evening, and to stay sky aware!
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.