How much rain did you get? NWS issues 48 hour rainfall report

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Weather Service in Green Bay has released how much rain has fallen in parts of the Action 2 News viewing area during the past two days.

Heavy rain fell over parts of central Wisconsin, causing some flooding. Thursday night rainfall totals amounted to 1-4″, while Friday into Saturday, some areas received an additional 1-4″.

More rain is expected Saturday night and into Sunday.

Here are the totals reported by the agency:

Whitelaw - 6.77″

Clintonville - 6.49″

Mishicot - 6.20″

Plover - 6.11″

Manitowoc - 5.89″

Reedsville - 4.90″

Rosholt - 4.44″

Stevens Point - 4.15″

Amherst - 4.10″

Grand Chute - 4.09:

Spencer - 3.95″

Ogdensburg - 3.88″

Waupaca - 3.79″

Brillion - 3.62″

Marshfield Airport - 3.62″

Mosinee - 3.51″

Wisconsin Rapids - 3.49″

Vesper - 3.49″

Shoto - 3.45″

Wausau - 3.37″

Black Creek - 3.33″

Evergreen - 3.28″

Stratford - 3.18″

Chilton - 3.07″

Kellner - 3.04″

Appleton 2.98″

Neenah - 2.92″

Two Rivers - 2.88″

New Rome - 2.83″

Shawano - 2.80″

Menasha - 2.76″

Saturday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day, with strong to severe storms expected Saturday evening.

Scattered strong thunderstorms, large hail, strong straight-line winds, and more heavy rainfall are expected. In addition, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, and flash flooding is possible in low-lying areas, or places with poor drainage.

Make sure to have a way to receive alerts throughout the evening, and to stay sky aware!

Heavy rain has impacted much of central and east-central Wisconsin over the past 48 hours. Some flooding has occurred because of the heavy rain. Here are some of the highest 48 hour rainfall reports received by our office so far today.#wiwx pic.twitter.com/86XXiOi1VX — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) August 28, 2021

