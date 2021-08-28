Advertisement

Field dedication held for beloved Kewaunee football coach

Don Rabas died on May 28 after 53 years of coaching high school football
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Integrity, trust, and character were words a former Kewaunee football coach lived by and passed down to players he coached.

Don Rabas, 85, spent a total of 53 years coaching high school football. Yet his life ended months before he could watch Kewaunee’s first home game since November of 2019.

His family gathered around Don Rabas Field, as it was renamed last summer, for a special dedication at Friday night’s Kewaunee versus Menominee, Michigan, game.

“Don’s greatest accomplishment was the positive impact he left on so many lives,” his son, Brian Rabas, the athletic director for the Kewaunee School District, said.

For 30 years, the elder Rabas coached football at Kewaunee High School, leading them to 10 conference championships. He died on May 28.

His coaching philosophy went beyond winning, according to his sons.

“The highlight and vision for me in his passing is all these stories of how he tried to bring people together for the good cause and the common good, for the better of our community and the better of our country,” Brian Rabas said.

Don Rabas stressed teamwork, treating all of his players the same whether they started or stayed on the bench.

“The thing that he inspired in all of us was he taught us to play with our heart. We played with emotion... sorry,” his other son, Greg Rabas, said before getting emotional and needing to pause. Greg also coached at the Unified School District of De Pere with his father and brother, Brian. “We played for each other and a lot of times we played above our abilities.”

Although lightning delayed Friday’s game during the first quarter, it couldn’t take away the thunder from Rabas’s legacy.

“You just don’t see that nowadays. He bled purple and gold, and Kewaunee was his whole life,” Greg Rabas said.

