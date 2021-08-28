Advertisement

Arcadia community celebrates life of late fire chief

Law enforcement procession for Chief Jeff Halvorsen.
Law enforcement procession for Chief Jeff Halvorsen.(weau)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - People lined the streets of Arcadia on Saturday morning for a celebration of life for Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief Jeff Halvorsen.

He passed away August 22. Before becoming fire chief, Halvorsen also served as a police officer, EMT and firefighter.

Law enforcement vehicles from several regional police and fire departments joined for a procession down the streets of the city.

Halvorsen was honored with a final call over police radio.

