WPS, We Energies foundations give $100K to first responders

The Howard Fire Department and Neenah Police Department were among 54 emergency response...
The Howard Fire Department and Neenah Police Department were among 54 emergency response agencies receiving grants from the charitable foundations of WPS and We Energies(WEC Energy Group)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Charitable foundations for utilities Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies announced $100,000 in donations to Wisconsin’s first responders.

The foundations awarded grants to 54 emergency response agencies this year, including police departments in Neenah, De Pere and Gibraltar, and fire departments in Oshkosh, Howard and Wayside.

Neenah police purchased protective equipment for medical personnel. De Pere police used the money for protective shields for its officers to use when responding to shootings. Gibraltar police purchased a new squad car radio.

Oshkosh’s fire department purchased a smoke machine for training. The Howard Fire Department purchased an automated external defibrillator (AED) to help people during heart attacks. Wayside volunteer firefighters purchased an AED and rescue gloves.

Since starting the Rewarding Responders Grant program in 2014, the utilities’ charitable foundations have provided more than half a million dollars in grants to more than 275 agencies for public safety.

