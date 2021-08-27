Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans ask for $680,000 for 2020 election probe

voting
voting(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature are seeking approval to spend up to $680,000 in taxpayer money on an investigation into the 2020 presidential election in the battleground state won by President Joe Biden.

Party officials on Friday were to circulate a ballot to approve the expenses. A GOP-controlled committee will vote on it without holding a public hearing.

The investigation was ordered by Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and is in addition to one underway by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau. That review was also ordered by Republicans.

Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes.

Related stories
Evers: Republicans will have to answer for taxpayer money spent on election review
Former Wisconsin GOP head says election probe will cost $680,000
WI State Representative Robin Vos attends Alabama Trump rally
Wisconsin election probe leader traveled to Arizona
Head of Wisconsin's election review says probe is warranted
Wisconsin Republican expands 2020 election investigation

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters against mask wearing in Oshkosh Schools enter a school board meeting.
Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin Thursday: 12 deaths, over 2,000 new cases
A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found an estimated $306,000 worth of meth, marijuana and...
Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs
Raymand Vannieuwenhoven
“Cold, vicious, and brazen”: Two life sentences for 1976 Marinette County camper killings
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin)
Gallagher, Grothman among lawmakers at Fort McCoy tour
Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.
Senate hopeful Lasry got property tax breaks in 2 states
Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Evers: Republicans will have to answer for taxpayer money spent on election review
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is nominated to be U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.
Milwaukee Mayor Barrett tapped to be U.S. ambassador