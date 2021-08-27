Advertisement

“A WHOLE FREAKING COW”: Woman’s back seat bovine video goes viral

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - Should this be considered a moooo-ving violation?

Video posted on social media shows a cow in the back seat of a sedan in a Marshfield, Wisconsin McDonald’s drive-thru.

Jessica R. Nelson posted the video on her Facebook page and it’s been shared thousands of times.

“A WHOLE FREAKING COW!!! Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin,” reads the caption of the post.

Jessica is shocked by the response--several news outlets (including Action 2 News) have reached out to her for permission to use the video.

“Who knew a simple video of a cow in a car would be what I needed to go viral ... If I knew that’s all it took, I would have put a cow into my Taurus a long a-- time ago,” Jessica writes.

