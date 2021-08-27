Advertisement

Gallagher, Grothman among lawmakers at Fort McCoy tour

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin)
U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of Republican Congressmen who represent Wisconsin toured Fort McCoy where Afghan refugees are being housed following the evacuation from Afghanistan.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (WI-08) is among the lawmakers who toured the facility. Gallagher, of Green Bay, is the Ranking Member of the House Armed Service Subcommittee on Military Personnel.

Also on the tour: Rep. Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Rep. Bryan Steil (WI-01), Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI-07), and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05).

The lawmakers toured facilities and received a briefing on the operations and steps to process the refugees.

The visit comes one day after the deadly attack on the Kabul airport. The Islamic State Khorasan has claimed responsibility for the attack that killed nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members. CLICK HERE for the latest from Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters against mask wearing in Oshkosh Schools enter a school board meeting.
Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin Thursday: 12 deaths, over 2,000 new cases
A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found an estimated $306,000 worth of meth, marijuana and...
Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Raymand Vannieuwenhoven
“Cold, vicious, and brazen”: Two life sentences for 1976 Marinette County camper killings

Latest News

Alex Lasry stopped by Eau Claire Wednesday.
Senate hopeful Lasry got property tax breaks in 2 states
Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
Evers: Republicans will have to answer for taxpayer money spent on election review
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is nominated to be U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.
Milwaukee Mayor Barrett tapped to be U.S. ambassador
Wisconsin voters
Wisconsin a battleground state for federal voting rights bill