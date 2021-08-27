Gallagher, Grothman among lawmakers at Fort McCoy tour

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of Republican Congressmen who represent Wisconsin toured Fort McCoy where Afghan refugees are being housed following the evacuation from Afghanistan.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher (WI-08) is among the lawmakers who toured the facility. Gallagher, of Green Bay, is the Ranking Member of the House Armed Service Subcommittee on Military Personnel.

Also on the tour: Rep. Glenn Grothman (WI-06), Rep. Bryan Steil (WI-01), Rep. Tom Tiffany (WI-07), and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05).

The lawmakers toured facilities and received a briefing on the operations and steps to process the refugees.

The visit comes one day after the deadly attack on the Kabul airport. The Islamic State Khorasan has claimed responsibility for the attack that killed nearly 200 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members. CLICK HERE for the latest from Afghanistan.

