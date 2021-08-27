Advertisement

Things to know for Green Bay’s Artstreet, Mural & Busker Festival

Artstreet (WBAY file photo)
Artstreet (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The streets of downtown Green Bay will be alive with art and creativity the weekend of Aug. 27-29.

Artstreet and the Mural & Busker Festival have taken over the downtown square and Broadway.

At Artstreet, there will be more than 200 artists showing off their original work. This includes photography, pop art, theatre and contemporary art.

Visitors will be able to watch artists at work. There will be hands-on events for kids.

The event is celebrating 40 years.

ARTSTREET WEBSITE: https://mosaicartsinc.org/events/artstreet/details/

HOURS

Art Show

August 27 – 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

August 28 – 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

August 29 – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Music

August 27 – 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm

August 28 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

August 29 – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

TRAFFIC IMPACTS

The following streets will be closed between 6 a.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Sunday:

  • Cherry Street - from alley east of Jefferson Street to alley west of Adams Street
  • Adams Street - from Walnut Street to Northland Avenue
  • Northland Avenue - from Washington Street to Adams Street

PARKING

Cherry Street, Pine Street, Main Street ramps are open.

The Adams Street Parking Lot will be closed until Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.

MURAL & BUSKER FESTIVAL

On Broadway, Inc. is hosting the Mural & Buster Festival. It will feature street performers and muralists.

The event features musicians, jugglers, dancers and live art performances.

HOURS

August 28 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

August 29 -11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: https://downtowngreenbay.com/explore/broadway-events/mural-and-busker-festival

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters against mask wearing in Oshkosh Schools enter a school board meeting.
Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin Thursday: 12 deaths, over 2,000 new cases
A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found an estimated $306,000 worth of meth, marijuana and...
Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
Raymand Vannieuwenhoven
“Cold, vicious, and brazen”: Two life sentences for 1976 Marinette County camper killings

Latest News

August 27 Birthday Club
August 27 Birthday Club
August 26 Birthday Club
August 26 Birthday Club
Juggler
Mural & Busker Festival to bring art and street performers to downtown Green Bay
Police departments are considering using virtual reality to help train officers to respond to a...
“It tricks your brain.” Police look to increase training skills by using virtual reality