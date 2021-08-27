Things to know for Green Bay’s Artstreet, Mural & Busker Festival
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The streets of downtown Green Bay will be alive with art and creativity the weekend of Aug. 27-29.
Artstreet and the Mural & Busker Festival have taken over the downtown square and Broadway.
At Artstreet, there will be more than 200 artists showing off their original work. This includes photography, pop art, theatre and contemporary art.
Visitors will be able to watch artists at work. There will be hands-on events for kids.
The event is celebrating 40 years.
ARTSTREET WEBSITE: https://mosaicartsinc.org/events/artstreet/details/
HOURS
Art Show
August 27 – 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm
August 28 – 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
August 29 – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Music
August 27 – 3:00 pm – 10:00 pm
August 28 – 10:00 am – 9:00 pm
August 29 – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
TRAFFIC IMPACTS
The following streets will be closed between 6 a.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Sunday:
- Cherry Street - from alley east of Jefferson Street to alley west of Adams Street
- Adams Street - from Walnut Street to Northland Avenue
- Northland Avenue - from Washington Street to Adams Street
PARKING
Cherry Street, Pine Street, Main Street ramps are open.
The Adams Street Parking Lot will be closed until Sunday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.
MURAL & BUSKER FESTIVAL
On Broadway, Inc. is hosting the Mural & Buster Festival. It will feature street performers and muralists.
The event features musicians, jugglers, dancers and live art performances.
HOURS
August 28 - 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
August 29 -11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
MORE INFORMATION: https://downtowngreenbay.com/explore/broadway-events/mural-and-busker-festival
