Thedacare nurses plead for support amid surge in virus hospitalizations

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thedacare nurses are concerned about a repeat of what they experienced last fall and are asking the community for their support.

With COVID-19 cases and positive test rates rising in the state, Thedacare nurses are fearful of repeating history. According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the seven-day average about 1,500 daily new cases. Just weeks before in July, Wisconsin averaged around 100 new cases a day.

Kristy Heckert, an RN and the clinical manager for Thedacare’s Neenah branch said even after a year, things have not gotten any easier.

“We have the technology we have the skills and knowledge. we’ve been through this we know how to do this. however, I don’t know that we have the mental and emotional strength to go through this again. and that’s why I’m worried,” Heckert said.

Cards from community members, donated food and snacks helped with morale during difficult days. Heckert said what health care workers need again is community support, in a different way.

“The cards and letters are very nice, don’t get me wrong. But I need the community to give us something different this time. I need them to get vaccinated,” Heckert said.

ThedaCare leaders are asking communities to come together, and help Northeast and Central Wisconsin avoid a surge in cases. They recommend that those who are eligible to receive the vaccine, do so.

“We need their help. We need them to rally because we are still in this,” Heckert said.

They also advise to follow to masking guidelines, physically distance when with people other than those in your household, wash your hands frequently and to stay home when ill.

