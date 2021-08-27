Advertisement

Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19

By Christine Stanwood
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO) – Kendra Johnson is leaning on her faith after losing her 13-year-old son to COVID-19.

“I got to tell him, “Mama’s here. Don’t be scared,” and then I heard about a minute later, maybe I heard him say, ‘call it. Call it at 6:03,’” Johnson said.

The time of her son’s death is forever etched in Johnson’s mind.

Clarence “Tre” Johnson III was about to start eighth grade.

“He was truly loved by a whole lot of people, and that makes us happy, you know, makes us really happy and sad at the same time,” Johnson said. “You know it’s bittersweet because he was such a happy kid.”

Johnson said her family tested positive for COVID-19 weeks ago, but Tre was hit the hardest.

“He was a pretty big boy, and I was I was scared that if he caught it, something like this would happen,” Johnson said. “We did the best we could, you know, trying to lose weight. It can happen to anybody, you know, I mean it really can.”

Johnson is at peace that she will see Tre again one day.

“There was nothing I could really do but try to save my baby, you know. I know it ain’t in my hands. I mean that’s God’s hands,” Johnson said through tears. “We know he’s home. We’ll see him again one day. We believe we’ll see him again one day.”

