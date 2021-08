How much did you get? August 27 Rainfall Totals

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Heavy rain fell overnight in Central and Northeast Wisconsin. Many areas received 1-4 inches of rainfall.

More rain is on the way for your Friday, so these totals are expected to grow. It's a First Alert Weather Day.

The National Weather Service has compiled overnight rainfall totals from spotters and observers. We’ve listed their reports below.

COMMUNITY .... TOTAL (IN) ... COUNTY

REEDSVILLE ... 3.14 IN ... MANITOWOC

NEW ROME ... 2.37 IN ... ADAMS

BAILEYS HARBOR ... 2.25 IN ... DOOR

MACKVILLE ... 2.11 IN ... OUTAGAMIE

APPLETON ... 1.98 IN ... OUTAGAMIE

WAUSAU ... 1.97 IN ... MARATHON

STEPHENSVILLE ... 1.72 IN ... OUTAGAMIE

MANITOWOC ... 1.64 IN ... MANITOWOC

BLACK CREEK ... 1.57 IN ... OUTAGAMIE

MOSINEE ... 1.57 IN ... MARATHON

SHOTO ... 1.55 IN ... MANITOWOC

KAUKAUNA ... 1.52 IN ... OUTAGAMIE

TWO RIVERS ... 1.30 IN ... MANITOWOC

MENASHA ... 1.37 IN ... WINNEBAGO

RUDOLPH ... 1.29 IN ... WOOD

LIND CENTER ... 1.29 IN ... WAUPACA

EVERGREEN ... 1.25 IN ... LANGLADE

WAUPACA ... 1.18 IN ... WAUPACA

KELLNER ... 1.14 IN ... PORTAGE

STRATFORD ... 1.11 IN ... MARATHON

PORT EDWARDS ... 1.10 IN ... WOOD

WRIGHTSTOWN ... 1.10 IN ... BROWN/OUTAGAMIE

WISCONSIN RAPIDS AIRPORT ... 1.06 IN ... WOOD

VESPER ... 1.01 IN ... WOOD

We're watching for another round of storms late today. Severe weather will be possible... Folks heading out to high school football games should use our First Alert Weather app to watch the radar & track the storms with us. #WBAY #WBAYFirstAlert #wiwx pic.twitter.com/ILtHas9345 — Steve Beylon WBAY (@SteveBeylonWBAY) August 27, 2021

