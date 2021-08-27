Advertisement

Green Bay neighborhood celebrates “loop and lights”

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday night, a park in Green Bay celebrated a new paved loop and lighting system.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Navarino Park to officially open the paved trail.

Twenty-six free bicycles were awarded to kids in a drawing. The bikes were donated by the United Way and Cummins. Everyone who attended could eat for free at food trucks.

Organizers of the event say the lights and the paved loop add to the safety of the east-side neighborhood park.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters against mask wearing in Oshkosh Schools enter a school board meeting.
Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin reports “very high” virus spread in 34 counties
Green Bay Montessori Children's World in De Pere facing mistreatment allegations
Green Bay Montessori Children’s World in De Pere facing abuse allegations
State Senator-elect Andre Jacque. Nov. 6, 2018. (WBAY)
Sen. Jacque breathing with ventilator, in stable condition
A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found an estimated $306,000 worth of meth, marijuana and...
Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs

Latest News

Bicycles donated for the ribbon cutting of the Navarino Park paved trail in Green Bay
Navarino Neighborhood celebration
Police ask parents to be cautious with “first day of school” pictures
The wife and son of a naturalized citizen in Madison, stand outside Kabul's airport
Madison agency helps Afghan refugee family flee to safety
A Grand Chute police officer writes his own first-day of school message board
Police caution parents on first-day school photos