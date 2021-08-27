Green Bay neighborhood celebrates “loop and lights”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thursday night, a park in Green Bay celebrated a new paved loop and lighting system.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held in Navarino Park to officially open the paved trail.

Twenty-six free bicycles were awarded to kids in a drawing. The bikes were donated by the United Way and Cummins. Everyone who attended could eat for free at food trucks.

Organizers of the event say the lights and the paved loop add to the safety of the east-side neighborhood park.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.