Green Bay church giving away backpacks, groceries during Back 2 School Bash

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay church is hosting its annual backpack giveaway and back to school party.

Green Bay First, 1460 Shawano Ave, will welcome families to the Back 2 School Bash on Sunday, Aug. 29.

There will be school supplies, backpacks, food, hair cuts, games and prizes.

The church has more than 700 backpacks and 200 bags of groceries to give away. They also have a clothes closet for back to school outfits.

Parents or guardians can register at the church starting at 9 a.m. Sunday. Children must be present with parents to get a backpack.

Green Bay First Church is giving away 700 backpacks filled with school supplies plus 200 grocery bags on Sunday. Registration starts at 9:00. The giveaway is after the service. You do not need to be a member. Kids must be present to get a backpack.

