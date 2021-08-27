Green Bay church giving away backpacks, groceries during Back 2 School Bash
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay church is hosting its annual backpack giveaway and back to school party.
Green Bay First, 1460 Shawano Ave, will welcome families to the Back 2 School Bash on Sunday, Aug. 29.
There will be school supplies, backpacks, food, hair cuts, games and prizes.
The church has more than 700 backpacks and 200 bags of groceries to give away. They also have a clothes closet for back to school outfits.
Parents or guardians can register at the church starting at 9 a.m. Sunday. Children must be present with parents to get a backpack.
