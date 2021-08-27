Advertisement

Green Bay church giving away backpacks, groceries during Back 2 School Bash

Green Bay First is giving away hundreds of backpacks.
Green Bay First is giving away hundreds of backpacks.(WBAY)
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay church is hosting its annual backpack giveaway and back to school party.

Green Bay First, 1460 Shawano Ave, will welcome families to the Back 2 School Bash on Sunday, Aug. 29.

There will be school supplies, backpacks, food, hair cuts, games and prizes.

The church has more than 700 backpacks and 200 bags of groceries to give away. They also have a clothes closet for back to school outfits.

Parents or guardians can register at the church starting at 9 a.m. Sunday. Children must be present with parents to get a backpack.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters against mask wearing in Oshkosh Schools enter a school board meeting.
Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found an estimated $306,000 worth of meth, marijuana and...
Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin Thursday: 12 deaths, over 2,000 new cases
Raymand Vannieuwenhoven
“Cold, vicious, and brazen”: Two life sentences for 1976 Marinette County camper killings

Latest News

Police ask parents to be cautious with “first day of school” pictures
De Pere School district office
De Pere school board approves mask requirements for younger students
Besides finally getting to learn in a classroom for some of the 600 freshmen moving in today,...
Record move-in day at St. Norbert College
Parents and anxiety
BACK 2 SCHOOL: Anxiety advice for parents