Advertisement

Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed

(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website)
(Source: Wisconsin Dells' website) (NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Ho-Chunk Gaming centers remain closed Friday after issues that appeared to affect every one of its locations forced all but one of them to shut down, at least, temporarily.

Ho-Chunk has not provided much information about the closures. However, in updates on Facebook, some casinos indicated they were closed because of system repairs that were taking longer than expected, while one described the situation as “unforeseen circumstances.”

Due to unforseen circumstances Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa will not be opening today. We are expecting to be open tomorrow August 27 at 7am. Please watch Facebook for more updates.

Posted by Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa on Thursday, August 26, 2021

As of 3 p.m. on Friday, the Wisconsin Dells casino remain “closed until further notice,” while the Wittenberg location stated it would have a “delayed opening,” only to return for an update that the process was taking longer than expected.

The casinos in Black River Falls and Tomah were set to reopen at 12:45 p.m., according to their respective Facebook pages, however NBC15 News tried contacting each of them and could not get through. An employee at another casino confirmed they remained closed.

Nekoosa was able to welcome back guests at 7 a.m.

Only Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison did not close, although it did report issues with its Rewards Club program. A spokesperson for the casino confirmed it remained open the entire time.

NBC15 News has reached out to the Ho-Chunk Nation, which runs all six casinos, to ask what led to the closures and to see if they were related. We will update this story with any response.

The public information officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation Ken Luchterhand told NBC15 News’ sister-station WEAU that its IT department was working on the servers and he expected the updates to be completed sometime Friday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters against mask wearing in Oshkosh Schools enter a school board meeting.
Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin Thursday: 12 deaths, over 2,000 new cases
A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found an estimated $306,000 worth of meth, marijuana and...
Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman who fought COVID-19 in hospital returns home to find husband dead
Raymand Vannieuwenhoven
“Cold, vicious, and brazen”: Two life sentences for 1976 Marinette County camper killings

Latest News

Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out
Next Oshkosh School Board meeting will be virtual
Saturday June 19 at 7:30 pm
Oshkosh Jazz Fest prepares for Saturday launch
Wisconsin Republicans in Congress are briefed on the Afghan refugee resettlement efforts at...
Congressmen briefed on refugees at Ft. McCoy
Flyer for De Pere fundraiser
Fundraiser helps families with unexpected expenses
Hospital workers
Health care workers worn down in fight against COVID