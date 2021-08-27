Advertisement

Former clown charged with killing newborn daughter 30 years ago

Ronald Schroeder
Ronald Schroeder(WSAW/WITI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Prosecutors in southeastern Wisconsin have charged a former professional clown with killing his newborn daughter 30 years ago.

Court records show 51-year-old Ronald Schroeder of Milwaukee was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse, 30 years to the day of his 7-week-old daughter Catherine’s death.

WITI-TV reports she died of what doctors said was shaken baby syndrome. Schroeder, who was once known as Silly the Clown, was an initial suspect.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner reviewed the newborn’s autopsy in June and determined she actually died of blunt force trauma to the head and ruled her death a homicide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters against mask wearing in Oshkosh Schools enter a school board meeting.
Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin Thursday: 12 deaths, over 2,000 new cases
A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found an estimated $306,000 worth of meth, marijuana and...
Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs
Raymand Vannieuwenhoven
“Cold, vicious, and brazen”: Two life sentences for 1976 Marinette County camper killings
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers, vaccination rates both rising
voting
Wisconsin Republicans ask for $680,000 for 2020 election probe
August 27 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Friday evening storms
An arrest has been made.
Five arrested in Fond du Lac human trafficking operation