Five arrested in Fond du Lac human trafficking operation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Five men were arrested in Fond du Lac Thursday in a human trafficking operation.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the men were arrested for solicitation of prostitution. It was the result of an undercover human trafficking operation.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the operation.

“Some believe sex trafficking is a ‘victimless crime,’ but the reality of this heinous crime is quite the opposite,” said Fond Du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt. “We know that most victims of sex trafficking are forced to participate by others through violence, intimidation, and coercion, and are repeatedly exploited over and over again. Unfortunately, Fond du Lac is not immune to the trade and sale of human beings for sex, but working together with other local and state agency partners, we continue to detect and hold accountable those who perpetuate this crime, and rescue victims trapped in this trade.”

The operation targeted sex buyers.

“Our outstanding Human Trafficking Bureau works to combat human trafficking, including by investigating and arresting individuals who drive the demand for this outrageous criminal activity by soliciting commercial sex,” said Attorney General Kaul. “The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to fighting human sex trafficking and to providing support services to survivors.”

The State Patrol says they watch for signs of human trafficking on Wisconsin’s highways.

“Human trafficking harms vulnerable people. The Wisconsin State Patrol is committed to doing our part to stop it by looking for signs on the highways every day,” said State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell. “We know traffickers are traveling throughout Wisconsin and our partnership with DOJ is essential to combat this growing crime.”

The DOJ did not release names of the suspects.

