FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... STRONG STORMS & FLOODING POSSIBLE

While thunderstorms were not severe last night and this morning, they did dump heavy rainfall along and north of Highway 10. Many areas received 1-4″ of rainfall and more rain can be expected with additional showers and storms throughout the weekend.

Look for more periods of rain throughout this afternoon and a few storms possible. Late this evening and tonight, some stronger thunderstorms are possible. They may become severe with hail, damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible with any long-lasting downpours through tonight. Yet another 1-4″ of rainfall will be possible in many areas through tomorrow. We are in a First Alert Weather Day through tonight...

Not only will it be wet today, but it will also feel rather humid. At least it won’t feel hot, as many of our high temperatures will be in the 70s... However, as a warm front pushes into the area from the south, temperatures will climb into the weekend. Highs tomorrow should soar into the upper half of the 80s, with low to mid 80s on Sunday. Sunday, there will be a chance of storms early in the day but we’re likely dry by the evening. Expect it to stay sticky and muggy this weekend, but behind a cold front that will move through on Sunday, we will see a very nice start to the next work week with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: SE 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: S/SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms... Maybe strong late in the day. Humid, but not hot. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms... Could be strong. Very muggy. LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Early thunder, then partly cloudy skies. Turning hot and humid. More storms at night. HIGH: 87 LOW: 71

SUNDAY: Broken clouds. Scattered thunderstorms, mostly early. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid! HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A light shower SOUTH? HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 77

