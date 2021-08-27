FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... MORE STORMS TONIGHT

We are in a First Alert Weather Day through tonight as multiple rounds of rain and storms will continue. This evening, scattered storms will bring bouts of heavy rain, lightning, and perhaps some gusty winds on the order of 35-45 mph. Those storms remain somewhat hit-or-miss through the evening, but after 10-11 p.m. a more widespread round of storms is expected.

Isolated severe storms could accompany this line, and there will certainly be heavy downpours in spots. Another 1-4″ of rain is possible overnight before storms wrap up early Saturday. Much of the day will be dry with some decent sunshine for the afternoon.

But, it will be noticeably hotter with highs into the upper 80s... and quite muggy with dew points into the middle 70s. The afternoon feels like temps are likely to be approaching 100 degrees! Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you’ll be working outside. Although the day is likely dry, another round of storms should push through at night. Some of these storms could also be strong-to-severe.

Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding on Sunday morning. As a cold front comes through during the day, storms should eventually push south and east of the area. Skies will clear out, and the humidity will drop for Monday. For the next work week, look for highs in the middle and upper 70s with lows in the 50s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms... Could be strong. Very muggy. LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Early thunder, then partly cloudy skies. Hot and very muggy. More storms at night... some strong. HIGH: 88 LOW: 72

SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly early. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid! HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A light shower SOUTH? HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 75

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.