Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... MORE STORMS TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are in a First Alert Weather Day through tonight as multiple rounds of rain and storms will continue. This evening, scattered storms will bring bouts of heavy rain, lightning, and perhaps some gusty winds on the order of 35-45 mph. Those storms remain somewhat hit-or-miss through the evening, but after 10-11 p.m. a more widespread round of storms is expected.

Isolated severe storms could accompany this line, and there will certainly be heavy downpours in spots. Another 1-4″ of rain is possible overnight before storms wrap up early Saturday. Much of the day will be dry with some decent sunshine for the afternoon.

But, it will be noticeably hotter with highs into the upper 80s... and quite muggy with dew points into the middle 70s. The afternoon feels like temps are likely to be approaching 100 degrees! Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you’ll be working outside. Although the day is likely dry, another round of storms should push through at night. Some of these storms could also be strong-to-severe.

Heavy rain could lead to localized flooding on Sunday morning. As a cold front comes through during the day, storms should eventually push south and east of the area. Skies will clear out, and the humidity will drop for Monday. For the next work week, look for highs in the middle and upper 70s with lows in the 50s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SUNDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms... Could be strong. Very muggy. LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Early thunder, then partly cloudy skies. Hot and very muggy. More storms at night... some strong. HIGH: 88 LOW: 72

SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms, mostly early. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid! HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A light shower SOUTH? HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. Late showers possible. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 75

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters against mask wearing in Oshkosh Schools enter a school board meeting.
Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin Thursday: 12 deaths, over 2,000 new cases
A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found an estimated $306,000 worth of meth, marijuana and...
Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs
Raymand Vannieuwenhoven
“Cold, vicious, and brazen”: Two life sentences for 1976 Marinette County camper killings
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Manhole cover pops
How much did you get? August 27 rainfall amounts
August 27 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Friday evening storms
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... STRONG STORMS & FLOODING POSSIBLE
August 27 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking thunderstorms