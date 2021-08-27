FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... BIG STORMS POSSIBLE

While thunderstorms were not severe last night, they did dump heavy rainfall along and north of Highway 10. Many areas received 1-4″ of rainfall, so watch out for some standing water if you’re traveling this morning.

Look for more periods of rain through the midday. A few claps of thunder are possible... Then, later this afternoon and into this evening, some stronger thunderstorms are possible. They may become severe with hail, high winds and locally heavy rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible with any long-lasting downpours through tonight. Yet another 1-4″ of rainfall will be possible in many areas through tomorrow. We are in a First Alert Weather Day through tonight...

Not only will it be wet today, but it will also feel rather humid. At least it won’t feel hot, as many of our high temperatures will be in the 70s... However, as a warm front pushes into the area from the south, temperatures will climb into the weekend. Highs tomorrow should soar into the upper half of the 80s, with low to mid 80s on Sunday. It’s going to stay sticky and muggy, but next week will be more comfortable and seasonable.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: E/SE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: S/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms... Maybe strong late in the day. Humid, but not hot. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms... Could be strong. Mega-muggy. LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Early thunder, then clearing skies. Turning hot and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 73

SUNDAY: Broken clouds. Scattered thunderstorms. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid! HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A light shower SOUTH? HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 77

