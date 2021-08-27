Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY... BIG STORMS POSSIBLE

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

While thunderstorms were not severe last night, they did dump heavy rainfall along and north of Highway 10. Many areas received 1-4″ of rainfall, so watch out for some standing water if you’re traveling this morning.

Look for more periods of rain through the midday. A few claps of thunder are possible... Then, later this afternoon and into this evening, some stronger thunderstorms are possible. They may become severe with hail, high winds and locally heavy rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible with any long-lasting downpours through tonight. Yet another 1-4″ of rainfall will be possible in many areas through tomorrow. We are in a First Alert Weather Day through tonight...

Not only will it be wet today, but it will also feel rather humid. At least it won’t feel hot, as many of our high temperatures will be in the 70s... However, as a warm front pushes into the area from the south, temperatures will climb into the weekend. Highs tomorrow should soar into the upper half of the 80s, with low to mid 80s on Sunday. It’s going to stay sticky and muggy, but next week will be more comfortable and seasonable.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY

TODAY: E/SE 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: S/SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms... Maybe strong late in the day. Humid, but not hot. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms... Could be strong. Mega-muggy. LOW: 68

SATURDAY: Early thunder, then clearing skies. Turning hot and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 73

SUNDAY: Broken clouds. Scattered thunderstorms. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Less humid! HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. A light shower SOUTH? HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 77

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protesters against mask wearing in Oshkosh Schools enter a school board meeting.
Oshkosh School Board meeting postponed after protesters disrupt it, argument breaks out
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputy found an estimated $306,000 worth of meth, marijuana and...
Fond du Lac County traffic stop leads to $306K worth of illegal drugs
The delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin Thursday: 12 deaths, over 2,000 new cases
Raymand Vannieuwenhoven
“Cold, vicious, and brazen”: Two life sentences for 1976 Marinette County camper killings

Latest News

August 27 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Stormy Friday
First Alert Weather
SEVERAL ROUNDS OF STORMS THROUGH THIS WEEKEND
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy pattern
First Alert Weather forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm chances through Sunday