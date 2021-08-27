Advertisement

Evers: Republicans will have to answer for taxpayer money spent on election review

Governor Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says Republicans will have to answer for potentially spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to review the 2020 election.

His comments were in response to former Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, a former head of the state GOP, saying Wisconsin Republicans will spend nearly $700,000 on the review.

”The idea that we need to keep revisiting -- and frankly spending our dollars, our taxpayers’ dollars -- on something that’s already been decided, things that have already been questioned have been clarified, so it’s just a matter of people wanting to keep the controversy going. Frankly we need to move forward,” the governor told our sister station, WISN.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he anticipates his investigation wrapping up by the first part of November.

