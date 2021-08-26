Advertisement

Two hurt in Sheboygan boat crash

Officials say the two victims were from China, and were studying at Miami University of Ohio.
Officials say the two victims were from China, and were studying at Miami University of Ohio.(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a boat collided with the north Sheboygan pier Wednesday night.

At about 10:13 p.m., dispatchers received a report about a boat crash on Lake Michigan.

The boat hit the pier and two people were “severely injured,” according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

No other boats or people were involved.

No names were released.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation. The following departments assisted: United States Coast Guard, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, MABAS Division 113 dive team, dive support, drone team, City of Sheboygan Police Department, City of Sheboygan Fire, Theda-Clark AND Lifenet medical flight units.

