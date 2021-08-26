SEVERAL ROUNDS OF STORMS THROUGH THIS WEEKEND

Our weather is turning more active for the coming days... and this kind of weather continues through the weekend. The first round of storms will push into central Wisconsin this evening. Rain could be heavy in spots, but severe weather is not expected.

This will be the first of multiple rounds of rain and storms. Another round looks to move in during the pre-dawn hours Friday, and it’s possible some of that heavy rain lingers through our morning commute. Friday will be muggy and mostly cloudy with a high near 80 degrees. Once the morning storms exit, there’s likely a bit of a lull in widespread rainfall through much of the afternoon. Another round of storms should develop by the evening... especially from the Fox Cities southward.

Rain totals through Saturday morning may only be around 0.25″ - 0.5″ for some... but, where the heavier storms track, 2-3″ of rain is easily possible. Saturday will be hot and muggy with highs into the upper half of the 80s. Most of the day will be dry, but spotty storms are possible... especially LATE. More widespread rain is expected along a cold front Sunday. The overall threat for severe weather over this unsettled stretch is LOW, but some storms could still be strong and localized flooding is possible.

Once the cold front passes, our weather pattern will change for the new work week. The humidity will drop and temperatures will be cooler and more seasonable. Highs will be in the upper half of the 70s through at least mid-week with lows in the upper 50s.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: E/S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. More humidity. LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Muggy, but not hot. Occasional thunderstorms... heavy rain possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 69

SATURDAY: Hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty storms... mainly LATE. HIGH: 87 LOW: 72

SUNDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Muggy and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 59

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and less humid! HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds with spotty rain showers... mostly SOUTH. HIGH: 77 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, still comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. HIGH: 75

