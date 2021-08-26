Safe Haven, Phin Sushi team up to create unique experience for cat and sushi lovers

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary and Phin Sushi are teaming up to bring what they call the nation’s first-ever cat sushi bar to Bellevue.

Phin Sushi is resurrecting itself after two years of having its doors closed. However, this time it will have a new name, location and a few furry friends for company.

“You’ll be able to see the cats playing or sleeping next door and just through the windows,” said Leah Enking, the co-owner of Pawfe Shop and Meowsabi.

Years of friendship and food scraps helped spark the idea.

“The owners of Phin Sushi would run the extra fish scraps to use it as treats to feed our cats, especially the ones with behavior issues,” said Elizabeth Feldhausen, the founder of Safe Haven and co-owner of Meowsabi.

That generosity helped create the purr-fect new business for everyone.

“They are all, are absolutely huge about cats, and we are all huge sushi lovers,” said Feldhausen.

The new space, which is set to open in the spring of 2022, will sandwich the cat sanctuary with the new sushi bar, as well as a café.

“All the businesses are completely separate. The walls though will be either glass walls or windows, so whether you’re in the bakery and café or sushi bar, you can see all the cats and what’s going on in the cat sanctuary,” said Feldhausen.

To keep things clean and allergy free, all cats will stay within the walls of the sanctuary, but they’ll be able to be seen while you eat.

“It’s kind of going to be like dinner and a show,” said Enking.

“All separate HVAC systems and stuff like that so we’re just following health codes and just making sure that even if you don’t like cats, you can come and enjoy sushi,” said Feldhausen.

The sanctuary hopes the partnership and new building will not only bring sushi lovers in, but help adopt some of their cats out more often.

“I think we will have a lot bigger reach for fosters as well,” said Feldhausen.

They also hope it will help fund their sanctuary needs.

“With our location in Appleton, the Pawfee Shop Cat Café, people will round up their drink orders,” adds Feldhausen. “That does really, really well for us.”

